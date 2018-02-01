Don't Miss
Deeds filed January 22, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded January 22, 2018                 77   Brighton BARONOS, ELEFTHERIOS  et ano to 100 SHAFTSBURY LLC Property Address: 100 SHAFTSBURY  ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11975  Page: 179 Tax Account: 100-80.2-72 Full Sale Price: $1 THORTON, LYNNE R to HOLTZ, ERIK C Property Address: 181 WENDOVER ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11975  Page: 427 Tax Account: 123.13-1-13 Full Sale Price: $199,900 VOLLRATH, JURGEN  to FINNIGAN, SHENITA M et ano Property Address: 5 ...

