Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Damone H.

Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Damone H.

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect Excessive corporal punishment – Accident – Inconsistent accounts Matter of Damone H. CAF 15-01880 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The father appealed from an order that found he had neglected his child. The petitioner alleged excessive corporal punishment. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo