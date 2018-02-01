Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Damone H.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect Excessive corporal punishment – Accident – Inconsistent accounts Matter of Damone H. CAF 15-01880 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The father appealed from an order that found he had neglected his child. The petitioner alleged excessive corporal punishment. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the ...