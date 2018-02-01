Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Inter vivos gift: Matter of Estate of Patricia S. Haines

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Inter vivos gift Actual constructive delivery – Signed stock certificates Matter of Estate of Patricia S. Haines CA 16-02319 Appealed from Surrogate’s Court, Steuben County Background: The petitioners are co-executors of the decedent’s estate. They commenced a proceeding seeking an order directing the respondent to return funds to the estate. The ...

