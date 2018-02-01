Gregory Heinrich | SWBR

SWBR announces the hiring of Gregory Heinrich. As architectural designer, Heinrich is part of the Workplace Studio team, where he’s responsible for designing models and documents for the firm’s commercial and industrial clients. He received a bachelor’s degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Outside of SWBR, Heinrich participates in 13thirty Cancer Connect.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.