Judgments Supreme and County Court for January 22, 2018

February 1, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   TURNER, TASHA L 495 HIGHLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14620 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: LACY B KATZEN LLP Amount: $12,526.87 WESTFALL, STEPHAN A 86 GLAZER DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14625 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: SELIP & ...

