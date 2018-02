SWBR announces the hiring of Kamillah Ramos. Architectural designer Ramos earned her degree from the University at Buffalo and spent a full semester abroad at Peking University, where she worked with Turenscape Landscape Architecture. She credits composing oil paintings of the environment to her initial interest in architecture and design.

