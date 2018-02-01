Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Lee Oldfield | SWBR

Lee Oldfield | SWBR

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2018 0

Lee Oldfield

Lee Oldfield

SWBR announces the hiring of Lee Oldfield. Oldfield will serve as a structural engineer, specializing in mid-rise structures across SWBR’s various studios, including college campus and industrial projects. Prior to SWBR, he spent over two years at CHA Consulting and nearly four years at Constellation Energy. He received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in civil engineering from the University at Buffalo.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo