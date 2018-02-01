Lee Oldfield | SWBR

SWBR announces the hiring of Lee Oldfield. Oldfield will serve as a structural engineer, specializing in mid-rise structures across SWBR’s various studios, including college campus and industrial projects. Prior to SWBR, he spent over two years at CHA Consulting and nearly four years at Constellation Energy. He received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in civil engineering from the University at Buffalo.

