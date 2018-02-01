Amanda Olix Loomis | SWBR

SWBR announces the hiring of Amanda Olix Loomis. Most recently serving as interior design consultant at The Home Depot, Loomis is the newest interior designer at SWBR. She received a Bachelor of Arts in interior design from the University of Kentucky and a Masters of Business Administration in entrepreneurship from Southern New Hampshire University. Loomis volunteers with Catholic Action Center and Hornell Humane Society.

