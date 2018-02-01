Amanda Olix Loomis | SWBR

Don't Miss
SWBR announces the hiring of Amanda Olix Loomis. Most recently serving as interior design consultant at The Home Depot, Loomis is the newest interior designer at SWBR. She received a Bachelor of Arts in interior design from the University of Kentucky and a Masters of Business Administration in entrepreneurship from Southern New Hampshire University. Loomis volunteers with Catholic Action Center and Hornell Humane Society.

