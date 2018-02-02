Carrying an ‘I Dissent’ tote bag, Ginsburg talks about equality in America

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The tote bag Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg carried on stage Thursday night had the words "I dissent" on the outside and inside a diary entry by German Holocaust victim Anne Frank pondering why women are thought inferior to men. The tiny 84-year-old jurist said America still needs to make equality explicit. "The genius of ...