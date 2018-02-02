Federal judge: Florida’s felon voting restoration flawed

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In a ruling that could reverberate in this year's crucial elections, a federal judge ruled that Florida's system of restoring voting rights for felons who have served their time is arbitrary and unconstitutional and needs to be changed as soon as possible. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued the blistering ruling Thursday in ...