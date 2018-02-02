Don't Miss
Victims' father tries to attack Larry Nassar in courtroom

Victims’ father tries to attack Larry Nassar in courtroom

By: The Associated Press DAVID EGGERT February 2, 2018 0

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A father of three victims of Larry Nassar rushed and tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor on Friday during a sentencing hearing in Michigan, after the judge declined his request for "five minutes" alone with the "demon" in a locked room. He was blocked by an attorney and tackled by ...

