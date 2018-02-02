Victims’ father tries to attack Larry Nassar in courtroom

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A father of three victims of Larry Nassar rushed and tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor on Friday during a sentencing hearing in Michigan, after the judge declined his request for "five minutes" alone with the "demon" in a locked room. He was blocked by an attorney and tackled by ...