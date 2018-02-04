Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 23, 2018

Mortgages filed January 23, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 23, 2018                 65   Brockport PISKOROWSKI, LYNN & PISKOROWSKI, STEVEN Property Address: 2636 REDMAN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9636 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,000.00 REYNOLDS, LELAND A & ZINKIEVICH, LYN A Property Address: 180 GARY DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2672 Lender: PREMIUM MORTGAGE CORPORATION Amount: $198,000.00 BRESLAWSKI, KAREN & BRESLAWSKI, ROBERT Property Address: 27 TALAMORA TRL, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-3032 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $70,000.00 WILSON, JENNIFER ...

