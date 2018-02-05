After ‘Me Too,’ women want justice; lawyers have bad news for them

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

She watched her son leave for high school, flipped on the flat screen and then, Alecia McNair waited. Most days, her habit was to listen absent-mindedly to "CBS This Morning" as she prepared for another day as a 53-year-old single mother. But this past fall, it seemed that every time she turned on the news, ...