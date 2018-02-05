Deeds filed January 24, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded January 24, 2018                 73   Brighton VANZILE, KATHARINE M to KVZ PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 2349 MONROE AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11976  Page: 547 Tax Account: 137.14-3-23 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili JAS PRO PROPERTIES LLC to FARABELLA, DAWN J Property Address: 8 BRIGHT OAKS CIRCLE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11976  Page: 437 Tax Account: 146.07-3-6 Full Sale Price: $139,900   Gates FICO, DENNIS  to JOHNSON, JESSE C et ano Property Address: ...

