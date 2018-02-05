Don't Miss
Home / News / Former sports doctor receives final prison sentence

Former sports doctor receives final prison sentence

By: The Associated Press DAVID EGGERT February 5, 2018 0

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The former sports doctor whose serial sexual abuse of girls and young women upended the gymnastics world was sentenced Monday to a third prison term of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan training center. Larry Nassar listened to dozens of victims for two days last week and ...

