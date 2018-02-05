Don't Miss
Home / News / Frances Apartments attains LEED status

Frances Apartments attains LEED status

By: Daily Record Staff Kevin Oklobzija February 5, 2018 0

Frances Apartments in the Town of Sweden, a collaborative effort of Cornerstone Group and Lifetime Assistance, has achieved the designation of LEED for Homes — Silver. The LEED rating system (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) was developed by the U.S. Green Building Council and provides developers, builders, architects and communities with methods and practices to create healthy, highly ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo