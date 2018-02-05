Frances Apartments attains LEED status

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Frances Apartments in the Town of Sweden, a collaborative effort of Cornerstone Group and Lifetime Assistance, has achieved the designation of LEED for Homes — Silver. The LEED rating system (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) was developed by the U.S. Green Building Council and provides developers, builders, architects and communities with methods and practices to create healthy, highly ...