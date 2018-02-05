Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / HR Connection: Employers can’t avoid sexual harassment claims by practicing gender discrimination

HR Connection: Employers can’t avoid sexual harassment claims by practicing gender discrimination

By: Frank A. Cania February 5, 2018 0

I recently had the opportunity to spend a few hours with a good friend, who also happens to be an outstanding labor and employment attorney. Because he lives several hours away, we don’t get together as often as we’d like, so when we do connect, we run through the gamut of topics: spouses, children, father/son ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo