Don't Miss
Home / Law / In blow to GOP, Supreme Court won’t block PA redistricting

In blow to GOP, Supreme Court won’t block PA redistricting

By: The Associated Press MARK SCOLFORO and MARK SHERMAN February 5, 2018 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let a court-ordered redrawing of congressional districts in Pennsylvania proceed, denying a plea from Republicans legislative leaders to block it. Justice Samuel Alito, who handles emergency appeals from Pennsylvania, rejected the request from the GOP leaders and voters that the court put on hold an order from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo