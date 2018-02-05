Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for January 24, 2018

Don't Miss
February 5, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BERGLING, PAMELA 302 NORTH GOODMAN ST APT 405, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 Favor: GARY AND MARCIA STERN FAMILY LP Attorney: RONALD S GOLDMAN Amount: $3,505.00 BRAXTON, EBBONIE S 594 WELLINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14619 Favor: PINPOINT TECHNOLOGIES 3 ...

