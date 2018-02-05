Don't Miss
Mortgages filed January 24, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 24, 2018                 51   Brockport PIKE, MARY ANN Property Address: 29 LAWRENCE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9321 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $76,550.00   Gates JOHNSON, JESSE C & JOHNSON, SARAH Property Address: 106 COLDWATER RD, GATES, NY 14624-2446 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $72,089.00   Greece DONOGHUE, RICHARD K & DONOGHUE, SUSAN M Property Address: 95 WESTERN PINE DR, GREECE, NY 14616-5019 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: ...

