Home / Law / Murder conviction dismissed

Murder conviction dismissed

Verdict was ‘against the weight of the evidence’

By: Bennett Loudon February 5, 2018 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, in a 3-2 decision, has dismissed a murder conviction that was “against the weight of the evidence.” Preston Carter, 34, was convicted of second-degree murder in November 2012 for the death of Joel Greenburg, 40, who was found dead in a room at a Henrietta motel in November 2008. Carter ...

