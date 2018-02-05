Rochester Bankruptcy Litigation Paralegal/ Legal Assistant

Established in 2011, LeClairRyan’s Rochester, New York office is located in Linden Oaks and is home to approximately 34 attorneys as well additional professional support staff. A large portion of our Rochester team is comprised of Intellectual Property attorneys whose backgrounds focus on patent prosecution and litigation. In addition, LeClairRyan team members offer services in areas such as business litigation and bankruptcy and creditor’s rights. The Rochester office continues to grow, offering our employees continued professional development opportunities.

This Legal Assistant/Paralegal will support up to four attorneys on our busy Bankruptcy and Creditors’ Rights practice area team which offers comprehensive services for businesses of all types and sizes. The team includes attorneys with years of experience in helping financially challenged companies restructure through Chapter 11 and in handling foreclosures, out-of-court workouts, and state-law collection proceedings on behalf of creditors.

The Legal Assistant/Paralegal will support the team by completing legal administrative and paralegal duties that include but are not limited to the following:

Document preparation and revision including letters, pleadings and correspondence with courts.

Maintaining and managing multiple attorney calendars for court deadlines.

Assisting with overall case file maintenance by completing routine administrative tasks that may include copying, indexing, labeling, and the overall management and organization of large amounts of data, both in paper and electronic formats.

Legal research.

Experience

2 – 4 years of legal experience in a legal assistant or paralegal capacity is required.

Bankruptcy experience is highly preferred.

Candidates must be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite including Word and Outlook.

LeClairRyan uses Nuance pdf Converter, Adobe Pro/Reader, Worksite/Filesite document management system and Westlaw so proficiency with these programs is preferred or experience with similar legal programs required.

Successful candidates must have superior organizational skills, display great attention to detail, possess professional client interaction skills, and demonstrate initiative and follow through while managing multiple assignments and meeting last minute deadlines.

This individual must be able to thrive in a team focused environment.

