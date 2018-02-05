Don't Miss
Home / Law / VLSP introduces Tina Foster as new executive director

VLSP introduces Tina Foster as new executive director

By: Nora A. Jones February 5, 2018 0

A 2000 graduate of Cornell Law School, Tina Monshipour Foster started her legal career in New York City, serving as a law clerk in the U.S. Court of International Trade before joining Clifford Chance U.S. LLP — one of the biggest law firms in the country. Gaining experience in security litigation and working with white collar ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo