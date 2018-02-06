Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed January 25, 2018

Deeds filed January 25, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded January 25, 2018                 54   Brighton EMBREY, KAY  to KAY EMBREY IRREVOCABLE TRUST DATED JANUARY 9 2018 et ano Property Address: 2413-3 EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11977  Page: 139 Tax Account: 122.20-1-5./B10 Full Sale Price: $1 RATHFELDER, ERIC D to BROWN, JENNA  et ano Property Address: 50 REDFERN DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11977  Page: 241 Tax Account: 136.69-2-18 Full Sale Price: $145,000   Chili BANITSKAS, ELAINE  to BANITSKAS, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo