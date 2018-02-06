Don't Miss
Judiciary closes investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against retired judge

By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky February 6, 2018 0

The judicial council tasked with investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former appeals court judge Alex Kozinski announced Monday that it was closing its probe because his retirement effectively took away its legal authority to explore the matter. The four-page order from the Judicial Council of the Second Circuit was not surprising, as the panel seemed ...

