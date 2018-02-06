Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 25, 2018

Mortgages filed January 25, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 25, 2018                 40   Brighton BROWN, JENNA & OWENS, KYLE Property Address: 50 REDFERN DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-4618 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $142,373.00   Churchville STENWICK MANOR ASSOCIATES LLC Property Address: 3802 CHILI AVE, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9744 Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $200,000.00 PRATT, LEANNA M & PRATT, TYLER J Property Address: 64 W BUFFALO ST, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-8002 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $135,500.00   Fairport BRYANT, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo