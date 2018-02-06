Don't Miss
New trial granted over jury instructions

New trial granted over jury instructions

Judge ‘created a great likelihood of confusion’

By: Bennett Loudon February 6, 2018 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court has granted a new trial in a burglary case because of faulty jury instructions. Kevin M. Downey, 34, was convicted of first-degree burglary in February 2016 and sentenced to up to 18 years in prison. Downey was accused of going into his sister’s home and then into the bedroom of ...

