New trial granted over jury instructions

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court has granted a new trial in a burglary case because of faulty jury instructions. Kevin M. Downey, 34, was convicted of first-degree burglary in February 2016 and sentenced to up to 18 years in prison. Downey was accused of going into his sister’s home and then into the bedroom of ...