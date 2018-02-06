The judge Trump disparaged as ‘Mexican’ will preside over an important border wall case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The federal judge whom President Donald Trump disparaged as a "Mexican" during his campaign will preside over a case brought against one of the president's most highly touted initiatives: the U.S-Mexico border wall. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was targeted by the president while he was the judge of a class-action lawsuit against the president's now-defunct ...