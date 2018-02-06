Don't Miss
Home / Law / The judge Trump disparaged as ‘Mexican’ will preside over an important border wall case

The judge Trump disparaged as ‘Mexican’ will preside over an important border wall case

By: The Washington Post Eli Rosenberg February 6, 2018 0

The federal judge whom President Donald Trump disparaged as a "Mexican" during his campaign will preside over a case brought against one of the president's most highly touted initiatives: the U.S-Mexico border wall. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was targeted by the president while he was the judge of a class-action lawsuit against the president's now-defunct ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo