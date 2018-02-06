Don't Miss
Treason a very limited set of crimes

Trump and his critics use the term in ways the founders never intended

By: The Washington Post DEREK HAWKINS February 6, 2018 0

What is treason, exactly? In U.S. law, it's a very narrow set of crimes — so narrow that only a couple dozen people have been charged with treason since the dawn of the republic. But it's serious business, so much so that it's the only crime specifically described in the Constitution itself: "Treason against the United States," ...

