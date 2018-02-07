Don't Miss
Blackshell gets 12-plus years on federal charges

Blackshell gets 12-plus years on federal charges

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2018 0

The man sentenced to three life terms in prison for three murders outside the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester in August 2015 was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years and three months on separate federal charges. U.S. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa sentenced Johnny Blackshell Jr., 23, of Rochester, for a November 2017 plea to ...

