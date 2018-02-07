Chief Judge highlights court reforms

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore on Tuesday delivered her second annual State of Our Judiciary address, announcing a range of court system reforms. Much of her talk focused on New York City issues, such as changes to the city’s Housing Court. She announced that Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks will lead a group judges ...