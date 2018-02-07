Don't Miss
Chief Judge highlights court reforms

By: Bennett Loudon February 7, 2018 0

New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore on Tuesday delivered her second annual State of Our Judiciary address, announcing a range of court system reforms. Much of her talk focused on New York City issues, such as changes to the city’s Housing Court. She announced that Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks will lead a group judges ...

