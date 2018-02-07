Deeds filed January 26, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded January 26, 2018                 90   Brighton FLEIG, JON F to GREGG-HARRISON, WHITNEY M et ano Property Address: 66 CHELMSFORD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11977  Page: 667 Tax Account: 137.10-4-14 Full Sale Price: $189,900 MCMULLEN, STEPHANIE A et ano to VINJAU, KLEDIA  et ano Property Address: 22 WOODSMEADOW LANE, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11977  Page: 652 Tax Account: 149.15-1-25.1 Full Sale Price: $163,000   Chili GEAR, CHRISTINE A et ano to ...

