Jennie Cody | LeChase Construction Services LLC

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2018 0

Jennie Cody has joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as a project engineer in its Rochester office. Cody will assist project managers and superintendents by managing documentation and helping direct the efforts of project teams during the pre-construction, construction and post-construction phases of assigned projects. Cody has an associate’s degree in civil engineering technology from the State University ...

