Jennie Cody | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Jennie Cody has joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as a project engineer in its Rochester office. Cody will assist project managers and superintendents by managing documentation and helping direct the efforts of project teams during the pre-construction, construction and post-construction phases of assigned projects. Cody has an associate’s degree in civil engineering technology from the State University ...