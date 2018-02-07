Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 26, 2018

Mortgages filed January 26, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 26, 2018                 76   Brockport ONLEY, JAMES I & ONLEY, WENDY R Property Address: 142 FRAZIER ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1609 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $154,812.00 GREEN, CHRISTINE J & MOYER, PAUL B Property Address: 114 STATE ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2026 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $78,500.00   Churchville COBB, BRUCE A Property Address: 17 CHILI RIGA TOWNLINE RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9543 Lender: CNB ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo