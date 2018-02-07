Nicole S. Green and Scott D. Shimick | Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Nicole S. Green and Scott D. Shimick have been named partners at Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP, in Albany. Green joined Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP in 2009. She practices in many areas of corporate and business law including mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt financing, contract negotiation, choice of entity/entity formation, corporate governance and strategic planning. ...