Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Nicole S. Green and Scott D. Shimick | Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP

Nicole S. Green and Scott D. Shimick | Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2018 0

Nicole S. Green and Scott D. Shimick have been named partners at Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP, in Albany. Green joined Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP in 2009.  She practices in many areas of corporate and business law including mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt financing, contract negotiation, choice of entity/entity formation, corporate governance and strategic planning.  ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo