U.S. Attorney recovered almost $18 million in forefeitures

U.S. Attorney recovered almost $18 million in forefeitures

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2018 0

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York in fiscal year 2017 recovered $17.9 million in criminal, civil and asset forfeiture cases, according to a news release. Of that amount, $7,2 million was given to victims of crime in the past year, while $772,000.22 was provided as aid to state and local ...

