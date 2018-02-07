U.S. Attorney recovered almost $18 million in forefeitures

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York in fiscal year 2017 recovered $17.9 million in criminal, civil and asset forfeiture cases, according to a news release. Of that amount, $7,2 million was given to victims of crime in the past year, while $772,000.22 was provided as aid to state and local ...