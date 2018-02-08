Don't Miss
Buffalo man sentenced for obstructing justice

Buffalo man sentenced for obstructing justice

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2018 0

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to five years and five months in prison for obstruction of justice. Jeffrey Mills, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara. On May 21, 2015, Mills told authorities about two homicides and a robbery/kidnapping. Mills said he saw his cousin, Thamud Eldridge, run from the area where Sam Jones ...

