Deeds filed January 29, 2018

Deeds filed January 29, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded January 29, 2018                 73   Brighton OSMIC, INGA B to OSMIC, ANES  et ano Property Address: 70 ASHLEY DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11978  Page: 256 Tax Account: 136.16-2-26 Full Sale Price: $1 SCHWARTZ, LISA PERLA et ano to COHEN, MATAN J Property Address: 75 ASHLEY DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11978  Page: 409 Tax Account: 136.16-2-18 Full Sale Price: $136,000 KRIEWALL, REBECCA A to BARANOVSKY, TATYANA Property Address: 98 ...

