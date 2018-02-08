Don't Miss
Examining Ethics: Dodge Cupid's arrow when it comes to relationships with clients

By: Victoria Gleason February 8, 2018

In light of the amorous atmosphere surrounding Valentine’s Day, a refresher on the prohibitions when it comes to intimate relationships between lawyers and clients is appropriate. Relationships with clients are difficult to justify, particularly given the lawyer’s fiduciary responsibility towards the client. Indeed, the New York Rules of Professional Conduct (Rules) instruct that “the lawyer ...

