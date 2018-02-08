Don't Miss
Fishmonger gets jail time for fraud

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2018 0

The owner of a Joseph Avenue fish market will go to prison for defrauding the food stamp program. Irving Feldman, 62, of Pittsford, was sentenced Wednesday to one year in prison and ordered to pay $729,630 restitution by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. Feldman pleaded guilty to participating in a $1.4 million food ...

