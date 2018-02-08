Hammer attack garners 15 year sentence

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Thomas Burnett, 61, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault for hitting someone in the head. On Aug. 24, Burnett hit a man working on a roofing project at a relative's home in Rochester, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Burnett took a hammer that belonged to the construction crew. After a Rochester police officer responded ...