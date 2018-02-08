Don't Miss
Hammer attack garners 15 year sentence

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2018 0

Thomas Burnett, 61, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault for hitting someone in the head. On Aug. 24, Burnett hit a man working on a roofing project at a relative's home in Rochester, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Burnett took a hammer that belonged to the construction crew. After a Rochester police officer responded ...

