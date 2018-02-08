Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for January 29, 2018

Don't Miss
February 8, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   GAMBASHIDZE, NIKOLOZ 1269 POQUESSING CREEK DRIVE, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19116-1412 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $50.0000 GRAHAM, TAYLOR 222 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 HALE, STEIG 139 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420 Favor: GATES TOWN ...

