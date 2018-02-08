Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for January 29, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court for January 29, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2018 0

judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   SPEED, SHEILA 1529 BUFFALO ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $2,866.06 TORRES, KATHERINE M 1331 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14620 Favor: BANK OF AMERICA NA Attorney: ...

