Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 29, 2018

Mortgages filed January 29, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 29, 2018                 117   Brighton COHEN, MATAN J Property Address: 75 ASHLEY DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3323 Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $108,000.00 OSMIC, ANES & OSMIC, INGA B Property Address: 70 ASHLEY DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3324 Lender: VISIONS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $208,800.00   Brockport KNAPP, DONNA J Property Address: 65 WOODLANDS, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2657 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $52,000.00   Churchville BLEIER, STEPHEN W & BLEIER, SUZANNE E Property Address: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo