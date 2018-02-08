Orleans County contractor facing federal charges

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A state contractor based in Orleans County has been indicted on federal fraud charges. Nathaniel P. Lorenz,46, of Holley, was arraigned Thursday on charges that he submitted fake invoices to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) to conceal that he was not buying the materials needed to perform contracts for which his company was ...