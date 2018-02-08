Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for January 29, 2018

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it. SARGENT, JOANNE M Favor: WELLS FARGO FINANCIAL NY INC SINGLETARY, SHALONDA Favor: DAIMLERCHRYSLER SERVICES NORTH AMERICA LLC SMITH, JOHN R Favor: FAMILY FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION THOMAS, ABRAHAM Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER THOMAS, ...