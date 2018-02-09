Judge shares insight about process

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Richard A. Dollinger says being a judge is a lot like being a baseball umpire. “I call the balls and strikes,” he said Wednesday during a CLE in which he offered a behind-the-scenes look at his decision-making process. For a baseball umpire, sometimes a pitch is “right on the corner” of the strike zone, but the umpire ...