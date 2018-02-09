NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Village justice: Opinion 17-145

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Village justice Full-time clerk – College internship – District Attorney’s Office Opinion 17-145 Background: A part-time village justice asked if he may permit his full-time court clerk to complete a college internship in a district attorney’s office located in another county. The employment is temporary and unpaid. Opinion: The Committee concluded that ...

