NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Village justice: Opinion 17-145

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Village justice Full-time clerk – College internship – District Attorney’s Office Opinion 17-145 Background: A part-time village justice asked if he may permit his full-time court clerk to complete a college internship in a district attorney’s office located in another county. The employment is temporary and unpaid. Opinion: The Committee concluded that ...