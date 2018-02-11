Deeds filed January 30, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded January 30, 2018                 56   Chili SCHMIDT, JUDITH  et ano to VARLAND, THOMAS C Property Address: 8 BRIGHT OAKS DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11978  Page: 584 Tax Account: 133.19-3-33 Full Sale Price: $148,500 LAFONTAINE, JON M et ano to IANNUZZELLI, PAUL J Property Address: 280 FISHER ROAD, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11978  Page: 499 Tax Account: 134.15-1-21 Full Sale Price: $80,500   Clarkson BASSET REALTY INC to PB CLARKSON II ...

