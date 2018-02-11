Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 30, 2018

Mortgages filed January 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 30, 2018                 64   Brockport PB, CLARKSON Property Address: 3638 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9347 Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $5,200,000.00   Churchville WEILER, DONNA J & WEILER, WAYNE D Property Address: 460 BANGS RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9345 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $20,000.00   East Rochester BENEDICT, SARAH Property Address: 408 W FILBERT ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2128 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $103,098.00 BATTAGLINI, GEORGE & LEVY, ...

